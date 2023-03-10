1 dead in Largo two-vehicle crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash by Whitney Rd and US Highway 19 North on Thursday.

According to LPD, a Nissan Altima traveling northbound crashed with a Ford van. At the time of the accident, the Ford was stuck in traffic.

Several witnesses told LPD that the Nissan Altima driver was driving recklessly before the accident.

The Nissan Altima driver and a child who was in the vehicle were both brought to the hospital.

The driver died shortly after they arrived, but the child is said to be doing well, according to authorities.