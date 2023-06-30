1 adult, 3 minors arrested after stabbing during drug exchange in Oldsmar: PSCO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested an adult man and three minors after a robbery in Oldsmar led to two people getting stabbed.

On June 14 at 10 p.m., deputies were flagged down near U.S. Highway 19 and Tampa Road by a 15-year-old, who said his two friends were stabbed and needed help.

Deputies located two people, another 15-year-old and 20-year-old Julian Moore, with stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, a 16-year-old called 911 and reported meeting with three men in the parking lot of 3675 Tampa Road in Oldsmar to sell marijuana. During the drug transaction, the men assaulted him and stole a handgun from his backpack.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the 16-year-old arrived in the parking lot to sell marijuana to three people he met on Snapchat. Detectives said that as he spoke to the group, who were inside a vehicle, another person came up behind him and bear-hugged him.

The person then threw him into the vehicle, causing him to hit his forehead, and then he was thrown to the ground.

After he was thrown to the ground, the 15-year-old, who was later stabbed, stole the backpack and took his marijuana and firearm out of it.

The 15-year-old then dropped the gun on the ground and started fighting with the 16-year-old. During the altercation, the 16-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 15-year-old and Moore. Moore then took the firearm from the ground and brought it into the car as they left the scene.

Moore was charged with robbery, grand theft of a firearm, and three counts of child abuse.

PCSO charged both 15-year-olds with robbery, and the 16-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.