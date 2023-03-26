Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Two teens were last seen at a rest area on I-75 in Pasco County

Devin and Aiden Bienvenue.jpg
Pasco Sheriff
Devin and Aiden Bienvenue.jpg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 22:10:01-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: Missing teens have been found

Original story:

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for two missing teens. Aiden Bienvenue, 15, and Devin Bienvenue, 13, were last seen at the I-75 rest stop south of S.R. 54 in Wesley Chapel around 7 p.m.

Aiden is 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white joker t-shirt and gray shorts.

Devin is 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Aiden or Devin's whereabouts is urged to call Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade Saturday Starting at 4pm.