Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of I-75 in Pasco County

Delays expected on NB lanes as well, per Pasco Fire Rescue
The Florida Department of Transportation
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 18, 2022
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all the southbound lanes of I-75 in Pasco County Friday evening.

The southbound lanes near Overpass Road were shut down shortly after 6 p.m.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, delays are expected in the northbound lanes of I-75 as well.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire or how long the southbound lanes will be closed.

