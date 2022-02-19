Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of I-75 in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all the southbound lanes of I-75 in Pasco County Friday evening.

The southbound lanes near Overpass Road were shut down shortly after 6 p.m.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, delays are expected in the northbound lanes of I-75 as well.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

#ALERT: VEHICLE FIRE | WESLEY CHAPEL | SB I-75 NEAR OVERPASS RD | A tractor-trailer fire has SB 75 shut down with delays on NB 75. Firefighters are working to finish knocking the fire down. Expect delays in the area. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/hjfNatdD34 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 18, 2022

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire or how long the southbound lanes will be closed.