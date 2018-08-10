Tampa girl fighting brain cancer welcomed back to school with applause, hugs from fellow students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It was a very special first day of school for one third-grader in Hillsborough County.

Morgan Allen is fighting a rare form of brain cancer, but being around her fellow students is just what she needed.

Kids lined the hallways at MacFarlane Park Elementary Friday morning, Morgan leading the way.

“She’s got so much love around her. It’s beautiful,” said her mother Bhavana Patel.

Morgan’s classmates are full of support.

“They all love pushing her wheelchair. So we actually created a list,” said Patel.

The return to school means seeing old friends, getting hugs, and finding a desk in Ms. Demond’s room.

The family tried experimental treatments, and they are hopeful the special cap on Morgan’s head that zaps tumors with a radio frequency might help.

Morgan’s mother says they are taking it all day by day.

“We may not be able to make every day because she does get tired. But the first day is very important. And she’s excited to be here,” she said.

Morgan’s family has been checking things off her bucket list in the last year.

She’s been to Animal Kingdom, gone on a helicopter ride in Key West and visited the Big Cat Sanctuary.

