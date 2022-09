PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man died on Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a highway in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The 52-year-old victim was walking east across US-19 near the intersection of Viva Via Drive when a pickup truck hit him around 10:11 p.m.

FHP stated that the victim died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, and the passenger, a 63-year-old woman, were uninjured.