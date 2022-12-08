Senior Games come to Pasco County for three-year run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — During his fight with prostate cancer, Alan Grofe had to stop running for a while.

“That was difficult. But I came out the other side and I’ve been running ever since," he said.

Now at 79 and cancer free, this Vietnam vet is not only running but also competing.

Grofe runs in the Senior Games 5K on Saturday.

“People who really are the ones who scare me when I see them standing out there in my age group are former high school track coaches who are 5’7’’ or 5’8’’, very thin. And I don’t fit that mold. But I train enough and try and stay with it. I do well.” said Grofe.

The Olympic-style Senior Games are for people 50 years old and up.

This is the first time coming to Pasco County.

And it will be here for the next three years, with the Wiregrass Sports Complex serving as a venue for some of the 22 sports.

Grofe, who is from Lakeland, is glad to see the Senior Games come to Pasco County and says running changed his life.

“It does wonders for your health. For your heart. I know it helps with Alzheimer’s because the blood flow to the brain has to be improving that. So just get out there. Jog. Just do it whatever it is. But do it 30 minutes a couple of times a week," said Grofe.