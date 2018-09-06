Pasco youth care worker arrested for sexual battery on 16-year-old girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County youth worker was arrested after deputies say he sexually battered a 16-year-old girl.

Willie Malik Jackson, 26, was working at the Central Pasco Girls Academy in Land O' Lakes.

According to the 16-year-old girl, on Sept. 4 just after midnight, Jackson sexually battered her and threatened that if she didn't comply, he would write her up, preventing her from being released on schedule.

The affidavit says Jackson followed the girl into the restroom after she asked permission to go.

The two were alone in the bathroom for seven minutes while the sexual battery took place.

The victim participated in a SAVE and it was discovered that there was clear indication of recent sexual intercourse.

Jackson worked as a youth care worker for True Core and was in a custodial role, as he was supposed to supervise the detainees.

He said the sex was consensual and denied forcing the victim to do anything or threatening her. However, he was arrested for sexual battery and taken to Land O' Lakes detention facility.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement regarding the incident: