Pasco Uber Eats driver who claimed she was held against her will lied , deputies say

An Uber Eats driver in Pasco County who claimed a man held her against her will and threatened her with a gun was lying, deputies say.

She said a man approached her at a Denny's in New Port Richey at 3 a.m. Wednesday, and that he got in the front seat without her consent before threatening her with a gun. She also said he took her phone so she couldn't call for help.

However, after reviewing surveillance video from the scene, deputies determined the driver, Heidi Schmutz, was not forced to do anything.

Surveillance at the hotel where she claimed to have gotten away shows interaction between Schmutz and the man in her car.

Deputies say she did not appear to be in any apparent danger.

She was questioned about the report she filed and inconsistencies discovered in the investigation.

That's when she admitted she was not forced to drive the man. She said she agreed to drive him for a cash payment.

However, the man did not have the payment so she later reported the false allegations and exaggerated the events to make them sound more believable.

She was arrested and charged with giving false information to law enforcement.

We asked the Pasco Sheriff's Office what would happen to the man's charges of false imprisonment.

We were told that he would not be eligible for an administrative expunction since the department was acting in good faith at the time with the evidence given. It will be up to the state attorney's office to drop the charges.