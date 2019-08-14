Pasco man charged with holding Uber Eats driver against her will, threatening her with gun

A Pasco County man is accused of holding an Uber Eats driver against her will.

It started when Brian Medina, 31, approached the driver at a Denny's in New Port Richey at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

While the woman was loading food into her vehicle, Medina allegedly got into the front passenger side of her vehicle without her consent.

He then reportedly told her he had a gun and she needed to stop driving. He also took her phone to prevent her from callig for help.

The victim also says Medina continually touched her inappropriately against her will.

She told Medina she had to make the delivery or someone would get suspicious of what happened to her.

Medina kept control of the phone and directed her to the delivery address where she made the delivery and tried to get the attention of the person who purchased the food to help.

Medina and the victim left the residence and the woman tried to drive southbound on US 19, but Medina grabbed the wheel and took the vehicle into the Rodeway Inn parking lot.

Once there, the victim was able to get the attention of a man who helped keep Medina occupied while she ran.

The suspect was positively identified by the victim and placed under arrest for false imprisonment.