Pasco man allegedly gave meth to 14 YO to 'keep her off the streets,' tried to have sex with her

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Pasco man was arrested after allegedly giving methamphetamine to a 14-year-old to "keep her off the streets" and trying to have sex with her.

Keith Cannon Keller was charged with human trafficking as a result of a search warrant executed on March 27.

In the search, detectives found what they call a distinct looking glass pipe/water bong in Keller's bedroom which tested positive for methamphetamine.

They also located several SD cards and thumb drives in the bedroom, On those drives, detectives saw footage from March 25 of the 41-year-old Keller with the 14-year-old girl in bed.

He is seen handing her the pipe, and she is seen smoking methamphetamine from it, deputies say.

They also say the video shows the man inappropriately touching the girl and telling her to remove her clothing, but she did not comply with his request.

Keller later admitted to the offense and said he was giving the girl methamphetamine to "keep her off the streets."

At the time of the incident, the girl was listed as a runaway and was a Ward of the State.