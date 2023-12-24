Pasco deputies searching for missing woman

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for 48-year-old Angela Warren. Warren was last heard from on Dec. 23 at about 11:30 p.m. She may be in the Spring Hill area.

Warren is 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Callers can also report tips online at www.PascoSheriff.com/tips.