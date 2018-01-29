Pasco County detention deputy arrested for sexual misconduct with inmate

A Pasco County Detention Deputy has been charged with a felony for sexual misconduct with an inmate at the Pasco County Detention Facility.

Last month, Taylor Penta directed a female inmate to masturbate for him on camera and in person at the facility. He also touched her genitals through the food chute in the jail's medical wing, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office says Penta is no longer employed as a detention deputy with Pasco County.

