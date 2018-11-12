Man attempting to steal truck with teen in backseat arrested in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A quick stop to the grocery store took quite a turn for Shayne Seaton. "It was terrifying,” she said.

Her parents ran inside to grab dinner and Seaton stayed in the car to listen to music on her phone in the back seat of her parents' truck.

"I heard someone try to move the gear shifter and I was like wait mom’s not back yet and then I look up and it's not my dad sitting in the driver seat,” she said.

Deputies say that man is 41-year-old Klaid Karpuzi.

He told her he thought the truck was his friend's but she thinks that is strange since her fathers truck is very unique and bright orange.

He was arrested in Jacksonville for stalking in January and again in February and was placed on probation.

Sunday he was arrested in the Publix parking lot off State Road 54 in Pasco County.

"I was like 'oh my God I’m going to get kidnapped, like I’m never going to get to see my parents again,'” said Seaton.

She jumped out of the truck and called her parents.

"I received a call from her, frantic, screaming and crying,” said Seaton’s mother, Stephanie Seaton.

Her father ran outside and in the meantime, Seaton says Karpuzi casually walked inside the Publix. Her father eventually found him and with the help of an off-duty deputy, he held him down until officials got to the store.

"The look in his eye was so creepy and the fact that he had a smirk on his face the entire time standing at Publix eating an apple like nothing had just happened,” said Stephanie Seaton.

"It’s a horrible feeling I would hate for anyone else to feel what I had felt,” Shayon Seaton said.

Deputies say other people have reached out about similar encounters with Karpuzi. He’s currently in jail for auto theft.