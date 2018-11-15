Land O' Lakes man released from jail, arrested again in jail parking lot for trying to steal car

A New Port Richey man who was just released from prison was arrested for attempted vehicle theft again before he even left the jail parking lot.

Klaid Karpuzi, 41, was arrested when deputies say he tried to steal a truck with a teen in the backseat just three days earlier.

"The fear that my husband and I had to go through on Sunday, you can’t explain it and I just don’t want that to happen to anyone else," said Stephanie Seaton, the mother of that teen.

As Karpuzi was walking through the jail parking lot following his release, he reportedly tried to get into a vehicle by walking around it, then pulling on the passenger door handle.

Inside the vehicle was an off-duty deputy who happened to be at the jail to take a class.

"It’s kind of odd you would just walk up to a car that’s running after you just were arrested for vehicle theft," said a Pasco County deputy on body camera video. He told Karpuzi that it was no mistake. "You’re trying to get in with her, or you’re trying to steal the car.”

When Karpuzi pulled on the handle, Deputy Brunner stepped out of the vehicle, where she and another deputy detained him.

"Obviously, there is something wrong and it needs to be looked into a lot deeper than what they’ve done with the background it is attached to this man," said Seaton.

Karpuzi told the deputies he saw a vehicle with the engine running and did not realize anyone was in it. He also told them he thought the car was going to take him to his parents. Deputies say he told them he suffers from bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for attempted auto theft and returned to the jail. Karpuzi has already been released again.

"People are scared, people are scared for themselves, for their children," Seaton said. "How many felonies do you have to actually commit before they actually look into you. To me, it doesn’t look right and I think something needs to be done about it."