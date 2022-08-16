GoPasco offers free rides to the polls on Primary Election Day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For Pasco County voters finding themselves without a ride, a new initiative by GoPasco County Public Transportation will come to the rescue.

On August 23, Pasco County residents will be able to take advantage of a free bus ride to get them to the polls. The only requirement is a valid voter ID.

"Voting is one of the most important rights of American citizens, and not having a ride to the polls is an obstacle that no resident should face," GoPasco Interim Director James Flaherty said.

While the free rides will only be available on Primary Election Day, the service operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., giving voters a full 12 hours to take advantage.