Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

GoPasco offers free rides to the polls on Primary Election Day

vote-voting-florida-generic2.png
Wendi Lane
vote-voting-florida-generic2.png
Posted at 11:17 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 11:17:14-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For Pasco County voters finding themselves without a ride, a new initiative by GoPasco County Public Transportation will come to the rescue.

On August 23, Pasco County residents will be able to take advantage of a free bus ride to get them to the polls. The only requirement is a valid voter ID.

"Voting is one of the most important rights of American citizens, and not having a ride to the polls is an obstacle that no resident should face," GoPasco Interim Director James Flaherty said.

While the free rides will only be available on Primary Election Day, the service operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., giving voters a full 12 hours to take advantage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.