FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a driver involved in a Dec. 6 hit-and-run.

Troopers charged David Julian Weaver, 80, with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury.

FHP stated that a pickup truck was traveling north on Bruce B Downs Boulevard that Tuesday, nearing the intersection of Vanguard Street when it turned left under a flashing arrow into the path of a motorcyclist traveling south.

Both vehicles collided with each other, and the motorcyclist and his bike were propelled to a final rest along the west shoulder of the road.

Weaver then allegedly fled the scene before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist remains in serious condition.