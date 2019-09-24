Digging for change at a Florida toll booth leads to an extreme case of road rage captured on video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for a driver that rammed a woman in her car multiple times after becoming upset it took her so long to dig for change at the toll booth.

The victim, who asked ABC Action News not to show her face and only identify her as Caitlin, told us she fears for her life after the driver in a Volkswagen Beetle rammed her car multiple times.

“I only had a dollar and 24 cents,” Caitlin said. “I was a hundred percent scared, I was frightened, I was scared for my life it just happened so quickly.”

Troopers said the road rage incident happened Friday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators were able to pull the vehicle registration from nearby cameras. According to the report, they tracked the registered owner to a location in Tarpon Springs but couldn’t find the driver.

“She’s looking at me, please, help me, if you saw something, please help me,” Ellen Perry said. Perry was at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. 41 in Spring Hill when Caitlin got hit. Perry thought the driver was trying to kill Caitlin.

“Just bam, bam he was very angry. I don’t know if he was on something,” Perry said. “I was trying to keep her up by the building cause she kept pacing back and forth. I was afraid if he came back and saw her in the middle of the parking lot, he might try to run her over or hurt her. I think it’s a bad case of road rage.”

Caitlin said she was driving to Jacksonville to visit a friend and wasn’t familiar with the area, which is why she didn’t have money for the toll. But, says anyone who got that angry because they had to wait a few more seconds at the toll booth shouldn’t be allowed on the road.

“Please keep an eye out for this maniac I mean he didn’t kill me but if he hit a pregnant woman or an elderly person they may not have survived this impact especially three times in a row,” Caitlin said. I’m scarred from this. I fear the safety of others. Who knows who’s next, who knows who is next, he is a danger this person.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call FHP.