PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Andrew Long is running out of room for his creepy creations.

Moaning zombies, banging coffins and theme park-style gravestones — many of which were homemade by the 16-year-old and his engineer father. They swarm the front yard of their Palm Harbor home just in time for Halloween.

The architecture-loving junior at East Lake High School with a gift for design and robotics is using his love of Halloween to raise money for a good cause.

Andrew Long’s Haunt for HEP is located at 3425 Brian Road S. in Palm Harbor. It officially opens on October 27.

To tour and Instagram the haunted wonderland is free.

Andrew, who dreams of becoming a Disney Imagineer one day, is also hoping to also collect donations for the Homeless Empowerment Program.

“I volunteered with them when I was younger,” says Long. “And we just kept in touch.”

Andrew’s passion for the charitable organization is as feverish as his love of Halloween.

This is his fourth and most extravagant year of staging the neighborhood haunt.

He started building new additions last December, including caged zombies that roar.

“The toughest thing is scaling him back,” says his dad Mike. “We’re running out of room to store everything!”