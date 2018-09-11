Man bitten by 11-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 78°
A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.
Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten.
The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation.
Trappers work to corral and secure the gator that attacked a man in a lake at Cliff Stephens Park. Victim taken to hospital for treatment of injuries. pic.twitter.com/Be7mKKy27G— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) September 10, 2018
Trappers work to corral and secure the gator that attacked a man in a lake at Cliff Stephens Park. Victim taken to hospital for treatment of injuries. pic.twitter.com/Be7mKKy27G
Licensed state trappers who responded to the scene were able to capture the alligator and remove it from the lake.
Trappers and @MyFWC haul the gator from the lake after it attacked a man at Cliff Stephens Park. pic.twitter.com/8Wdme1zQeg— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) September 10, 2018
Trappers and @MyFWC haul the gator from the lake after it attacked a man at Cliff Stephens Park. pic.twitter.com/8Wdme1zQeg
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.