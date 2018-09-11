Man bitten by 11-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

Mary Stringini
6:12 PM, Sep 10, 2018
A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.

Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten. 

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation.

 

 

Licensed state trappers who responded to the scene were able to capture the alligator and remove it from the lake.

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

