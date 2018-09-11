Man bitten by 11-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by an 11-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.

Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation.

Licensed state trappers who responded to the scene were able to capture the alligator and remove it from the lake.

