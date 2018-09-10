Man bitten by 10-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

Thunder
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by a 10-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.
Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten.
The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Alligator that bit the man was 10 feet long. Victim taken to Bayfront for treatment. Injuries not thought to be life threatening. pic.twitter.com/E6qnRFTrXI— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) September 10, 2018
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation. ABC Action News has reached out to FWC requesting more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.