Man bitten by 10-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by a 10-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.

Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation. ABC Action News has reached out to FWC requesting more information and is waiting to hear back.

