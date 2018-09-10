Man bitten by 10-foot alligator while retrieving Frisbee golf disc from pond at Clearwater park

Mary Stringini
6:12 PM, Sep 10, 2018
5 mins ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was bitten by a 10-foot alligator on Monday afternoon while playing Frisbee golf in Clearwater, officials say.

Clearwater Fire Rescue says that the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten. 

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

 

 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation. ABC Action News has reached out to FWC requesting more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

