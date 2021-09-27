97-year-old honored after volunteering for a decade with Clearwater PD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Imagine still volunteering your time at 92 years young! That was reality for Harvey Huber of Clearwater, who turned 97 years old on Monday and was celebrated by more than a dozen police officers and firefighters.

The first responders organized a drive-by birthday party for Huber, who spent 10 years volunteering for Clearwater Police Department from age 82-92. He also served as a Marine in World War II serving in Japan and Korea.

Yet, at 97 years young and having dedicated most of his life to service, Huber is still about as humble as it gets.

“I don’t really think this (referring to the birthday parade) is something I deserve. I’m just a regular ordinary person. I try to stay below the radar,” Huber said.

The Clearwater resident spent years taking part in beach patrols, filling in as a crossing guard, helping with traffic patrols, and keeping our firefighters and police officers hydrated on hot summer days.

“I don’t know if you could call it work, I just putter around,” he said with a chuckle.

Lt. Nathan Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department says it’s way more important than Huber leads on.

“The volunteers are amazing. The fact that they come out here and dedicate their time, it’s invaluable to us. They’re the eyes and ears of the police department,” he said.

So, although Huber is humble, community leaders wanted the 97-year-old to know he’s made a difference.

“He’s put a lot of time and effort into the police department helping us so this is one way we can surprise him and help him celebrate his birthday,” Burnside explained.

Huber told ABC Action News if it weren’t for some recent injuries, he’d still be out there volunteering because that’s what makes our community work.

