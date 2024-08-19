Woman found dead in Carrollwood pool: HCSO

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A woman was found dead in a Carrollwood pool Sunday night, according to deputies.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call around 10 p.m. about a possible drowning at a home on Golf Crest Circle.
When they arrived, they found the woman in the pool, who had already passed away.
HCSO said there is nothing suspicious about the death investigation. There are no other details available at this time.
