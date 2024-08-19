Woman found dead in Carrollwood pool: HCSO

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A woman was found dead in a Carrollwood pool Sunday night, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call around 10 p.m. about a possible drowning at a home on Golf Crest Circle.

When they arrived, they found the woman in the pool, who had already passed away.

RECOMMENDED: Two men found dead in apartment complex pool: Manatee SO

HCSO said there is nothing suspicious about the death investigation. There are no other details available at this time.