Menu

Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Valrico murder suspect attempts to hang himself in jail, deputies say

Posted: 12:03 PM, Aug 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-13 12:04:50-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hillsborough County Sheriff&#39;s Office
James Hanson
James Hanson 2

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Valrico murder suspect who strangled a carjacking victim with a belt and stole his clothes before leaving him in bushes last week attempted to commit suicide, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said James Hanson, who is at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond, attempted to hang "himself with a sheet he concealed under his towel intended for showering" around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED:

HCSO said a deputy noticed Hanson's attempt, intervened and quickly began performing CPR on him before calling EMS.

Hanson was transported to Tampa General Hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Hanson was charged with the following felonies after robbing the CenterState Bank in Valrico and carjacking, kidnapping and murdering 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil:

  • Pre-Meditated First Degree Murder
  • Carjacking
  • Grand Theft Motor Vehicle
  • Kidnapping
  • Resisting an Officer with Violence
  • Robbery (Less than $300)
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Station Info

All-Day, LOCAL News and Storm Tracking on Your Streaming TV