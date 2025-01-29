US Air Force Airman among victims killed in Tampa man's crime spree

TAMPA, Fla. — Police said a US Air Force Airman with the 24th Rapid Deployment Squadron was among those killed after a driver went on a crime spree in Tampa on Jan. 26.

The Tampa Police Department said Tech. Sgt. Richard Padilla, 37, was hit and killed by 48-year-old Jeremiah Bailey while walking on Interbay Boulevard. His identity was also confirmed by MacDill Air Force Base officials.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Richie. He embodied what it meant to be a warrior,” said Lt. Col. Michael Biederman, 24th RDS commander. “Our deepest sympathies are with Richie’s family and friends as we all mourn the loss of our teammate, mentor, and friend.”

Bailey, who intentionally hit multiple people, killing at least one and injuring multiple police officers, was shot and killed on I-275 when police believed he was going for a weapon.

WATCH: Tampa PD releases footage from the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police Video | 2 dead, several injured after TPD says man intentionally hit them with his car

There were multiple scenes across South Tampa on Sunday night, including I-275, where northbound lanes between Westshore Boulevard and Armenia were shut down for hours.

The violence began just before 8:30 p.m. near Meadow and MacDill Avenue.

A person called the police to report the suspect, later identified as Bailey, blocking another driver, Eric Archield, 47, as he tried to get into the Dollar General parking lot nearby. The two argued, and eventually, Archield left, but he saw Bailey following him in his white Honda.

Police said Bailey followed Archield to a friend's home near West Meadow Street and South MacDill Avenue, where he hit Archield with his car. Police said Archield's friend intervened and fired a gun to stop Bailey, who then drove away from the area.

Archield was treated for minor injuries from getting hit by the mirror of Bailey's car.

A few minutes later, Bailey allegedly drove his car north on MacDill Avenue near Interbay Blvd. Witnesses told police Bailey drove his car into a gas station before making a U-turn and driving back onto MacDill Avenue.

Witnesses said Bailey then drove off the road and appeared to intentionally hit Jesse Rickett, 43. Rickett suffered what police described as serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said Bailey then intentionally hit Padilla, who died from his injuries.

Tampa Police said an officer saw Bailey and his car on the 3100 block of Wyoming Avenue. Bailey was removing a bicycle from his trunk when the officer got out of his car and ordered him to stop.

Bailey ignored the order, threw down the bike, got back into his car, and sped away.

As officers searched for Bailey, police said he hit Timothy Harden, 41, while he was crossing the street at West Shore Boulevard and Lemon Street. Harden's wife called 911 and said Bailey's car "jumped over the curb and swerved to hit him." Police said Harden wasn't injured despite being hit by the car.

Tampa Police said that at this point, officers saw Bailey's Honda in the area and began a car chase to stop him. The chase went onto I-275 North, where Tampa Police officers eventually performed a pit maneuver to stop Bailey's car.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police video shows officers yelling at Bailey to show his hands. TPD said that despite the commands, Bailey appeared to be reaching for something in the vehicle.

At that point, officers at the scene fired numerous shots into the car, hitting and killing Bailey. Police said no gun was found on the suspect or in his car as of noon Monday but that officers are conducting searching the areas of travel.

Tampa Police said seven police officers fired their guns, and an additional three officers were injured during the crime spree. All have been treated and released from the hospital.