Tampa teenager collapses, dies on football field during drills, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — An incoming freshman at Middleton High School died after collapsing during conditioning drills on Tuesday, according to police.



Tampa Police say 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It happened around 4 p.m. at the school's football field, police say.

According to police, the teen collapsed when the team was 30 to 40 minutes into conditioning drills, which included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks.

A medical examiner will determine the teen's cause of death, police say. No other information was immediately available.

The school issued this statement:

"We are devastated by the death of one of our students. This student was an amazing young man who was loved by his friends, teachers and staff at school. He was taking part in conditioning and weight lifting with other athletes and coaches when he collapsed. The coaches immediately called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. We were heartbroken to hear the news that he later passed away."