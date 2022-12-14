Tampa Police open homicide investigation after man found dead

TAMPA, Fla. — One man was found dead on Tuesday night, leading the Tampa Police Department (TPD) to launch a homicide investigation, according to a release.

TPD stated that they went to North 20th Street around 10:22 p.m. after being notified of a shooting and, upon arrival, found a man who had been shot.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

TPD said that all parties remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. They also stated that there are no threats to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is available.