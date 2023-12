TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is currently looking for a 72-year-old woman who walked away from her home and did not return.

Police said Miriam Nordlinger possibly left the residence, located in the 1500 block of S Arrawana Ave., in the early morning hours.

Nordlinger is 5'7" and 127 pounds, with short brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes. She also may be wearing her glasses.

If you see her, call TPD at 813-231-6130.