Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police looking for a driver who fired a gun into another car

Gun
Denver7
Gun
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 16:13:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a driver fired a gun into another car Wednesday night after an argument.

According to TPD, the driver of a black VW Jetta and the driver of a red Toyota Camry were exchanging words near the intersection of N. Oregon Avenue and W. Flora Street just before 8 p.m. Police claim the driver of the Camry got out of his car, and that's when the driver of the Jetta pulled out a gun.

Police said the driver of the Jetta fired the gun. The bullet hit the Camry's back window, but no one inside the car was injured. The Jetta left the intersection westbound from the intersection.

TPD said the driver of the early 2000's model Jetta was between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a baseball cap, and had a mustache.

If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO_Ban_College_FLGA_FINAL480x360.jpg

Sports

Throwback: Watch the '08 UF vs. UGA rivalry game on ABC Action News+