TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being killed Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities arrived at 1000 Century Park Drive after receiving a report of a shooting, TPD said.
Police found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The accused shooter, who is a man, is in custody. TPD said the two men knew each other.
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
A South Tampa man turned to Susan Solves It after he said ADT told him he had to keep paying for a security system at his Hurricane Helene-damaged home, even though the system was so new that he never had a day of service.