Tampa Police investigating shooting that left a man dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being killed Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities arrived at 1000 Century Park Drive after receiving a report of a shooting, TPD said.

Police found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accused shooter, who is a man, is in custody. TPD said the two men knew each other.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

