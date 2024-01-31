Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police investigating after 4-year-old girl struck in shooting

IMG_7723.jpg
WFTS
IMG_7723.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 20:24:46-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl injured Tuesday evening.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the gunfire stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred nearby, ending with the suspect shooting at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived in the 3000 block of N. 50th Street to find the 4-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The child has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The other people in the car, two adults and one additional child, were not injured.

Police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a white KIA Optima that was last seen heading northbound on N. 50th Street.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a Black man with dreads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.