Tampa Police Department seeks public assistance in locating missing adult man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is searching for Pedro Juan Ramos, a 31-year-old Hispanic male who went missing Saturday.

Ramos is believed to suffer from a cognitive disability, and the authorities and his family ask for the community's help in locating him.

According to the TPD, Pedro Juan Ramos was last seen at 8:30 PM on May 20, 2023, in the area of 7108 N 10th Street in Tampa.

There is no available description of his clothing at this time.

Ramos may be traveling in a white 2019 Lexus RX350 with the Florida license plate 8549BS.

If you have seen or know anything about Pedro Juan Ramos, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, referencing case number 23-212046.