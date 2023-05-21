Watch Now
Tampa Police Department seeks public assistance in locating missing adult man

Posted at 5:56 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 18:01:03-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is searching for Pedro Juan Ramos, a 31-year-old Hispanic male who went missing Saturday.

Ramos is believed to suffer from a cognitive disability, and the authorities and his family ask for the community's help in locating him.

According to the TPD, Pedro Juan Ramos was last seen at 8:30 PM on May 20, 2023, in the area of 7108 N 10th Street in Tampa.

There is no available description of his clothing at this time.

Ramos may be traveling in a white 2019 Lexus RX350 with the Florida license plate 8549BS.

If you have seen or know anything about Pedro Juan Ramos, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, referencing case number 23-212046.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

