Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police attempt to identify subjects in fatal hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
Tampa Police/Twitter
tampa fatal hit and run.png
Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:19:14-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are asking the public to help in identifying two subjects involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was riding a bike westbound on 28th Avenue when he turned into an intersection on 22nd Street and was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle returned to the intersection and interacted with the victim for a short time, then left the scene before police and EMS arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department sent out security video on Tuesday showing the driver and passenger get out of a gold or beige Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be made using the anonymous tip-line at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS), or online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!