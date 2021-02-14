Tampa grandmother receives new car, remodeled house as Valentine's Day surprise from Titus O'Neil

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE star and Tampa native Titus O’Neil gives a huge Valentine's Day surprise to a 75-year-old grandmother raising her 10-year-old granddaughter.

“I have no words. Just Thank You, Titus! Thank you!“ said Yvonne McCoy, with her arms wrapped around O’Neil.

McCoy and her granddaughter stayed at a hotel for four days while Titus and several others worked to remodel her house.

“I’m blessed,” she said. “I can’t believe it. I was gone and within four days I came back to another world.”

McCoy has new floors, freshly painted walls, kitchen cabinets, furniture, central air and so much more.

“What about my bedroom? It looks like a palace,” she said.

O’Neil met McCoy and her granddaughter at his Thanksgiving event a year ago. He stayed in touch with the family and stopped by their house a few months ago.

He said he was inspired to help them after seeing the condition of their house.

“I was fortunate that people invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return,” he said. “So that’s what I can do now that I have an opportunity to.”

He didn’t just remodel McCoy’s house. She also got a new car, thanks to Elder Ford of Tampa.

O’Neil said he reached out to Elder Ford after hearing about McCoy’s issues with her van. He said a trip to the grocery store would take them three hours because her “van would always overheat.”

Now, she had a brand-new Chevy Impala.

“I feel very blessed,” she said. “Thank you, Titus.”

O’Neil was able to pull this off with help from Ashley's Furniture, McKibbon Hospitality, Rescom Air Corp, Somefield Construction, Borrell Electric, Trio Plus Painting, Skanska, Revealing Truth Ministries, Paragon Recycling & Demolition, River-hills Church, Titan Construction, Watertight Roofing Services, Mont Rest, Mylawncut.com, etc.

“Every time I get a chance to put a smile on people’s faces, it’s a constant reminder to me that God put me here for a reason,” he said.

