State Attorney Suzy Lopez announces expansion of attorney group that prosecutes gun violence

TAMPA, Fla — State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced more resources will be assigned to the Gun Violence Unit (GVU) in Hillsborough County.

The GVU started 15 years ago in Hillsborough County. According to the state attorney, prosecutors in the GVU unit respond to non-fatal incidents with law enforcement to learn about the case from the beginning stages. They can help investigators at the scene by "utilizing investigative subpoenas and search warrants to assist law enforcement."

The GVU started with one prosecutor and, more recently, had two attorneys assigned, but they split their roles between gun crimes and other crimes. Now, according to Lopez, they will place five attorneys in this unit who will be dedicated to prosecuting cases involving gun violence.

Lopez said that the expansion will help prosecutors better track offenders who have multiple gun-related crimes.

“As prosecutors, our greatest responsibilities are to the victims of crimes and protecting public safety. We must use every tool we can to fight gun violence in our community. By expanding the Gun Violence Unit, my office will dedicate significant resources towards prosecuting these brutal crimes that tear families apart and terrorize our neighborhoods. Working hand-in-hand with law enforcement from the crime scene to the courtroom, assigning specialized, highly-trained prosecutors, and standing with victims gives us the best chance of holding gun violence offenders accountable,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.