Sheriff's Office searches for woman who dragged deputy during traffic stop

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they say dragged one of their own during a routine traffic stop.

Amber Griffin, 29, had an active bench warrant out for her arrest when she was stopped at US Highway 91 and Tom Road, according to the sheriff's office.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and between 140 and 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and a tattoo on the right side of her chest.

Authorities say during the traffic stop Griffin repeatedly refused the deputies commands to exit the vehicle. When the deputy tried to remove her, the sheriff's office says she sped off with him partially in the vehicle, dragging him 20 feet.

Griffin continued to flee after the deputy was able to get out of the car, the sheriff's office says.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who comes into contact with Griffin to call them at 813-247-8200.

To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or report anonymously online.

The deputy suffered minor cuts to his hand, the sheriff's office says.