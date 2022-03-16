Severe thunderstorms possible in parts of Tampa Bay area Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — A slow-moving storm system will continue to bring showers and possibly strong thunderstorms to much of the Sunshine State throughout the day.

The next possible round of severe weather follows strong storms that rolled through the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night. The Tuesday night storms brought lightning, heavy rain, and even triggered a tornado warning early in the evening.

With plenty of moisture in place Wednesday, and some heating during the afternoon, any of the storms that do form could produce an isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, or even some large hail (2+") in some storms that may form north of I-4 and east of I-75.

WFTS The outlined area could see hail larger than 2" in discreet supercell thunderstorms on Wednesday 3/16/2022.

The Storm Prediction Center put parts of the central and eastern Florida peninsula under a level two "slight" risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

The storms are expected to move east through the afternoon before eventually moving off the Florida east coast Wednesday evening. The passage of the storms will bring less humid, sunny weather on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's.