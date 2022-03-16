Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Severe thunderstorms possible in parts of Tampa Bay area Wednesday

Large hail possible
Severe Weather Threat on 3/16/2022
WFTS
The Severe Weather Threat for Florida on 3/16/2022.
Severe Weather Threat on 3/16/2022
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 10:29:03-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A slow-moving storm system will continue to bring showers and possibly strong thunderstorms to much of the Sunshine State throughout the day.

The next possible round of severe weather follows strong storms that rolled through the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night. The Tuesday night storms brought lightning, heavy rain, and even triggered a tornado warning early in the evening.

With plenty of moisture in place Wednesday, and some heating during the afternoon, any of the storms that do form could produce an isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, or even some large hail (2+") in some storms that may form north of I-4 and east of I-75.

Hail Threat for 3/16/2022
The outlined area could see hail larger than 2" in discreet supercell thunderstorms on Wednesday 3/16/2022.

The Storm Prediction Center put parts of the central and eastern Florida peninsula under a level two "slight" risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

The storms are expected to move east through the afternoon before eventually moving off the Florida east coast Wednesday evening. The passage of the storms will bring less humid, sunny weather on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!