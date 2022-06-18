Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday's heat has given way to the possibility of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and early event as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Saturday and includes much of central and southern Florida including the counties of: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, Manatee, Highlands, and others. Click here for the full watch details.

For the area, a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area. Everyone in the watch area should be prepared for severe weather and monitor for any warnings that may be issued.