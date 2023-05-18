Second arrest made in case of body found burning in a field in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — A second arrest was made in Ruskin in connection to the case of a body that was found burning in a field.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Almaraz- Barbosa, 26, was located by the United States Marshall's Service in Houston, Texas.

On May 4, HSCO arrested Christian Segura Alvarez, 20, in connection to the case after reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses after a body was found on fire in a Ruskin field last month.

The case started on Saturday, April 15, when HCSO received a 911 call from someone who said they drove by what looked like a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue first responded to the scene to put out the flames and learned it was actually a dead body. Officials said the victim was found with upper body trauma.

During the investigation, officials found a knife in the victim's back. In addition, remnants of an orange shirt, blue jean fabric, and a mostly intact brown work boot were found either on or around the body.

Cell phone data reportedly placed the truck in the area where the victim's body was later discovered in the early morning hours of the day his body was found.

HCSO said Almaraz-Barbosa was placed into custody and charged with murder in the second degree, abuse of a dead human body, tampering with physical evidence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time.