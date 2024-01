HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice was lifted after it was issued out of an abundance of caution in Northwest Hillsborough County on Dec. 27, officials said Monday.

Hillsborough County officials said the notice was due to a 24-inch water main break along Ehrlich Road near Summerwind Drive.

It was lifted after additional testing showed that the water met quality standards.

