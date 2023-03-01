Police: man wanted for impersonating cop, exposing himself to woman in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are working to identify and find a man they believe impersonated a cop and exposed himself to a woman on Feb. 22.

Detectives said the suspect exposed himself to a woman at the Ramada Inn at 1300 N West Shore Blvd. Police said he showed a badge to the woman before pulling her into a stairwell and exposing himself to her.

According to Tampa Police, the woman was not injured. She was able to push the suspect away from her before running to safety.

The surveillance video below shows the suspect coming out of a stairwell in the lobby of the hotel immediately following the incident before walking north onto the property next door.

While police impersonation is rare, Tampa Police provided the following tips to keep you safe.

If you believe someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer:

Ask for a name, a badge number, and to see their identification.

Do not be afraid to advise the officer you intend to call the dispatch center (non-emergency in Tampa 813.231.6130) to verify the officer's identity.

Call 911 if you believe the person is posing as a Law Enforcement Officer.

Trust your instincts.

If you suspect the person pulling you over is impersonating a police officer:

Look for a safe place to pull over

Signal your intent and slow down (activate your hazard lights)

Call 911 to confirm it is an officer; be sure to provide the call-taker with your location, vehicle description, and license plate

Keep your doors locked while the dispatcher checks the information you provided

Ask the officer for their name and badge number and confirm the information with 911.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

