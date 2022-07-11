TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police looking for a driver that struck a man with his vehicle and killed him. It happened around 7:46 p.m. at North 50th Street and E. 23rd Street.

Limited details have been released by Tampa Police beyond that an adult man was hit and killed after being struck by a car.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle which is a black 4-door sedan. Not other information on the vehicle has been released.

Northbound lanes or North 50th street are closed between Melburne Boulevard and 26th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com