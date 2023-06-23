Watch Now
Police investigating homicide in Tampa, working to identify suspect

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 23, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide in Tampa after responding to a disturbance Thursday night.

Officials said when the officers arrived at the 1300 block of East Scott Street, they found an adult man in his early 40s suffering from upper body trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Detectives are currently investigating and working to develop leads to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

