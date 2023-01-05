Police arrest boy, 13, for shooting another teen on New Year's Day at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for shooting another teen on New Year's Day at Curtis Hixon Park.

According to investigators, the shooting was the result of an altercation between two teenagers.

Police said two teens got into a fight around 8:48 p.m. January 1.

During the fight, about six other teens jumped in to help the accused 13-year-old boy, who pulled out a gun and fired.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital and treated.

The suspect and the group of teens ran from the area right after the shooting.

Police were able to track the 13-year-old suspect to his family's home in Tampa on Wednesday and arrest him.

Police are working to determine where the teen obtained the gun used in the incident.