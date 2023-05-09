Plant City Fire Rescue employee arrested in road rage incident, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a Plant City Fire Rescue employee was arrested after being involved in a road rage incident Wednesday.

On May 9, around 6:15 a.m., HCSO said Plant City Fire Rescue driver and EMT Daniel Santiago Varela was driving on Hwy 301 S and Big Bend Rd. Varela cut off the victim's car causing the victim to hit his brakes. Officials said when he got to the stoplight, Varela exited his vehicle, approached the victim's car, and punched the victim through the open driver's door window.

According to HCSO, the victim tried to protect himself by rolling up the window but Varela pulled on the glass, causing the victim to exit the vehicle.

Deputies said they then witnessed Varela continue to assault the victim.

HCSO said Varela was taken into custody and charged with burglary of conveyance with assault or battery.