Pedestrian in serious condition following a hit-and-run

Posted at 10:58 AM, Aug 05, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in serious condition on Saturday morning.

HCSO said a pedestrian was walking Eastbound along the inside lane of West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road when a witness who almost hit the victim told deputies he heard the pedestrian get hit and described the suspect vehicle as a white Ford work van.

There is surveillance video from a nearby street camera that captured the moment when the van fled Eastbound on West Waters Avenue with front-end damage.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital-Main with life-threatening injuries.

"We are actively investigating this case of reckless disregard for human safety, which has resulted in serious injuries. Our dedicated team is tirelessly working to bring the responsible individual to justice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts. Your cooperation can make a significant difference in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable.”

