One pedestrian killed, two others injured in separate Tampa traffic incidents: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — One pedestrian was killed, and two others were injured in two separate Tampa traffic incidents on Saturday.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is actively investigating the two cases that occurred in the early morning hours.

Just after 5 a.m., TPD responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store located at North 50th Street and East Columbus Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male pedestrian deceased at the scene. While still early in the investigation, preliminary evidence showed that the male was in the parking lot and either laid down or collapsed near the rear wheels of a parked box truck.

The truck driver, unaware of the pedestrian, struck him as he was moving the vehicle. The driver of the box truck was cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

Earlier at about 12:40 a.m., TPD officers responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of East 7th Ave. and Angel Oliva Senior Street.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2022 Can Am Ryker, a three-wheel vehicle, was traveling eastbound on 7th Avenue, approaching Angel Oliva Senior St., when it struck two pedestrians, an adult male and adult female, both in their late 30s, a TPD report stated.

The pedestrians were in the roadway, adjacent to a marked crosswalk. Following the initial impact, the vehicle continued eastbound, striking a parked vehicle before colliding with another vehicle that was stopped for traffic.

The driver, a female in her early-40s, suffered serious injuries.

The passenger, a female in her mid-20s, and both pedestrians suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All injured parties were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives do not believe the driver was impaired. It was possible she suffered a medical problem prior to the crash, TPD officials said.

These investigations remain active. Additional updates would be provided as they become available.