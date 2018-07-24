Off-duty deputy finds burglars in his mother-in-law's house; helps get them arrested in Riverview

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 29 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 25 at 12:01AM EDT in effect for: Manatee

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 28 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 25 at 5:31PM EDT in effect for: Pasco

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 25 at 5:31PM EDT in effect for: Pasco

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:32PM EDT expiring July 25 at 12:01AM EDT in effect for: Manatee

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 11:33AM EDT expiring July 27 at 3:30PM EDT in effect for: Manatee

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 11:33AM EDT expiring July 25 at 11:33AM EDT in effect for: Pasco

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 11:33AM EDT expiring July 29 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 11:33AM EDT expiring July 29 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Hardee

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 11:33AM EDT expiring July 28 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 24 at 7:18AM EDT expiring July 25 at 7:18AM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 23 at 11:45AM EDT expiring July 24 at 12:45AM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 23 at 10:41PM EDT expiring July 24 at 10:40PM EDT in effect for: Citrus, Levy

Flood Warning issued July 23 at 11:45AM EDT expiring July 28 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Flood Warning issued July 23 at 11:45AM EDT expiring July 26 at 5:36PM EDT in effect for: Manatee

Flood Warning issued July 23 at 10:41PM EDT expiring July 24 at 10:40PM EDT in effect for: Pasco