Man kicked out of Tampa General fears he won't be allowed by fiancée's side

TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Hernandez was kicked out of Tampa General Hospital and now fears he won't be allowed by his fiancée's side while she recovers from a stroke.

"I'm everything she has," said Hernandez. "I'm her lifeline, I'm her support."

A Tampa Police report states Hernandez caused "several disturbances" over the past few days.

Hernandez says he called staff members out for not properly taking care of his loved one. He says she left sitting in urine for nearly an hour.

Staff told police they felt threatened, saying Hernandez said he would "get members of the Latin Kings to come handle staff members."

Hernandez denies making the threat and believes he is being targeted because of his past.

"Let’s be real. That’s being a low life," Hernandez said.

Hernandez admits he's a former member of the gang but says that life is years behind him.

ABC Action News confirmed he's stayed out of trouble with the law for nearly a decade and has since dedicated time and money to helping local charities like the Makers United Children's Hope Foundation.

"The only way you’re going to give up something like that is by giving it to God and saying, you know, take this from me. That's not the life you want to live," Hernandez said.

He believes he shouldn't have been barred from hospital property and is now fighting to return and spend every possible moment at his loved one's side.

"She's my soulmate," said Hernandez. "She’s the most wonderful person you’ve ever met.”

Tampa General Hospital sent the following statement to ABC Action News on Thursday afternoon: