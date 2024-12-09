Man arrested for allegedly murdering his mother, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they believe killed his mother at his home in Tampa.

On Dec. 9, around 8:22 a.m., HCSO received a call from Russell Antonio Moore, 36, who called about his mental health.

When deputies arrived at Moore's home, they spoke to him, and during the conversation, he made threatening comments about his mother, Shambray Lavern Levy, 54.

Deputies went inside the home and found Levy dead inside with trauma to her upper body.

HCSO charged Moore with murder in the first degree (premeditated) and tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony.